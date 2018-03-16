ALDOT on bridge replacement: 'Nothing like Florida'

The message behind a video produced and staring students of Oak Grove High School is simple: "See something, hear something, say something."More >>
The message behind a video produced and staring students of Oak Grove High School is simple: "See something, hear something, say something."More >>
The residents of the home, two adults and two young girls, were able to escape unharmed, but flames and smoke left the house uninhabitable.More >>
The residents of the home, two adults and two young girls, were able to escape unharmed, but flames and smoke left the house uninhabitable.More >>
The victim who survived Wednesday night's shooting at UAB Highlands Hospital is said to be making progress.More >>
The victim who survived Wednesday night's shooting at UAB Highlands Hospital is said to be making progress.More >>
Birmingham police have released the names of both victims from Wednesday's shooting at UAB Highlands Hospital.More >>
Birmingham police have released the names of both victims from Wednesday's shooting at UAB Highlands Hospital.More >>
Birmingham police have released the names of both victims from Wednesday's shooting at UAB Highlands Hospital.More >>
Birmingham police have released the names of both victims from Wednesday's shooting at UAB Highlands Hospital.More >>