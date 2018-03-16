ALDOT on bridge replacement: 'Nothing like Florida'

ALDOT is keeping an eye on the investigation into a pedestrian bridge collapse in Florida. The collapse killed six people, possibly more.

It was shocking to a driver and an engineer here in Birmingham. "I'm personally disappointed in how it happened. I think it was probably under tested. I think we can do better here," James Moore said.

Moore and other drivers know the I-20/59 bridge replacement project will be a traffic nightmare, but they are concerned about safety.

The spokesman for ALDOT says there is a major difference between the bridge in Florida and the Birmingham project. "There are segments of that bridge that will be fabricated off-site and moved, but nothing like what was done in Florida," Tony Harris with ALDOT said.

Harris says there is a major difference between the pedestrian bridge in Florida and the vehicular bridge in Birmingham. Harris says traffic will also be limited during the construction phase unlike in Florida.

"Unlike Florida, we will close traffic in much of bridge construction area and we will minimize and in the remainder, we will minimize traffic," Harris said.

Harris said ALDOT plans to follow the Florida investigation to see if there are any lessons to be learned. "I hope they take their time and really get it right and don't rush things. Things like this affect people's lives," Moore said.

