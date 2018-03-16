Neighbors react to Woodfin public safety recommendations

Many are taking a look at recommendations for bring down crime in Birmingham.

A transition team for Birmingham Mayor Randall Woodfin made several recommendations Thursday night.

"Crime is high. That is no secret in Birmingham,” Central Park neighborhood president Susan Palmer said.

If Birmingham neighborhoods are going to improve, people have to feel safe in those communities. Mayor Randall Woodfin's transition team made a number of recommendations for public safety. This includes community policing with people in the community to bring down crime and holding regular neighborhood meetings. Palmer said more officers are needed in West End.

"Each precinct gets the same number of police officers and you are under served when have a western area that has more crime and a larger population," Palmer said

Birmingham City Councilman Hunter Williams, who heads the Public Safety Committee, likes the commitment of regular meetings in communities.

"Having top leadership of the department interact with citizens, seeing what is going on in the neighborhood will help them implement changes," Williams said.

Another recommendation calls for creating a Citizens Oversight Board for the department.

"Our concern with that would be we go to make sure some people on that (board) have police training or at least practices and procedures," said Sgt. Heath Boackle with the FOP in Birmingham.

