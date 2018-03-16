Cam Newton to Boy Scouts: Trust, discipline go long way

Cam Newton is the former Auburn quarterback who won the Heisman Trophy, was the first overall pick of the 2011 NFL Draft and has been an NFL superstar over the last seven years.

Newton was in Birmingham on Friday to spread a message of trust and discipline to hundreds of young people at the annual American Values Luncheon, sponsored by the Greater Alabama Council of the Boys Scouts Of America.

Newton, who was joined by the luncheon by Auburn coach Gus Malzahn and former Tiger linebacker Quentin Riggins, told the audience that his trust in Malzahn while being recruited set him in a part of success. He reminded the Boys Scouts and the Cub Scouts that they can accomplish their dreams with hard work and discipline.

I caught up with Newton upon his exit and talked with him about his message, his health, his post-touchdown celebrations and the 2010 Iron Bowl.

Copyright 2018 WBRC. All rights reserved.