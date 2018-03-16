FIRST ALERT Weather Day Monday due to severe storms

We have issued a FIRST ALERT Weather Day for Monday. Rain will arrive by early Monday morning, but no severe weather is expected until the afternoon. The atmosphere will become more unstable through the day. Monday has the possibility of becoming a high-impact weather day with damaging winds, large hail and tornadoes. Models are indicating higher wind shear values and instability during the afternoon. Wind shear and instability are the main ingredients for tornado development. The threat looks areawide with the severe threat beginning during the early afternoon and continuing through early evening Monday. Make sure you have multiple ways to receive severe weather information including the WBRC First Alert weather app and NOAA weather radio. It is still early and we'll have many tweaks and adjustments to the forecast over the next several days. Make sure you continue to follow our information because forecasts can quickly become outdated.

In the meantime, we are tracking rain this afternoon and evening. We could see an isolated thunderstorm, but no severe weather is in the forecast. Highs this afternoon will reach the lower 70s. For tonight, the rain will become widespread, especially after midnight and continue through at least 10 a.m. Saturday. Some rain could linger a big longer for our eastern counties, but a slow clearing is expected with eventually some sunshine during the afternoon. Highs will reach the mid-70s. Saturday evening looks mostly cloudy with lows in the mid-50s.

Most of Sunday will be sunny and mild with temperatures in the 60s. We'll see a few clouds during the late afternoon and evening. Rain will return late Sunday night into Monday morning. The rain could slow your travel down early Monday. As mentioned, another round of thunderstorms will impact the area during the afternoon Monday. These storms could be severe. Once the storms move east Monday night, we can expect several days of cooler temperatures and sunny skies.

