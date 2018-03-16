Auburn community excited for NCAA Tournament - WBRC FOX6 News - Birmingham, AL

Auburn community excited for NCAA Tournament

The Auburn community is rallying behind their Tigers and hoping for a big win.
AUBURN, AL (WSFA) -

The Auburn Men’s Basketball team is warming up for the first round of play in the NCAA tournament, something fans have been waiting 15 years to see.

The team traveled more than 2,000 miles to compete in the NCAA Tournament. No other SEC team traveled more than 1,000 miles from home.

The Auburn community is rallying behind their Tigers and hoping for a big win.

“The feeling on campus is electric and Auburn people knew that when Bruce Pearl was hired four years ago, it wasn’t a question of if, it was just a matter of when, and its taken four years and here they are on campus," said AuburnTigers.com senior writer Jeff Shearer. "You can really feel it, not just on campus, but among Auburn people in the state and all across the country wherever they are. They’ve bought in and they've embraced this team and the way they play, and they’re going to be excited to watch them tonight out in San Diego."

“I’m super excited. I’m so proud of our guys, and they worked so hard for this," added student Emilyn Meyer. "I think it’s fun to be in that community, like it is the Auburn family and we get to celebrate with them and be proud of how far they’ve come.”

Auburn faces the College of Charleston Friday at 6:30 p.m.

