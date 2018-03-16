All Around Town Catering's Pimento Cheese

Ingredients:

2 cups shredded Cheddar Cheese

2 cups Mayonnaise

1 cup diced pimentos

½ diced jalapeno pepper

Crostini

Focaccia

Directions:



Combine all ingredients in a bowl making sure everything is coated.

You can spread this on crackers,crostini,or make the best grilled cheese sandwich.

