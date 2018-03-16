All Around Town Catering's Pimento Cheese - WBRC FOX6 News - Birmingham, AL

Ingredients:

2 cups shredded Cheddar Cheese
2 cups Mayonnaise
1 cup diced pimentos
½ diced jalapeno pepper
Crostini
Focaccia

Directions:
 
Combine all ingredients in a bowl making sure everything is coated.  
You can spread this on crackers,crostini,or make the best grilled cheese sandwich.  

