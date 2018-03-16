Pan Seared Salmon & Rice Pineapple boats topped with scallops

Ingredients:

1 ripe pineapple

1 tablespoon olive oil

1 pound skinless salmon fillet

1/2 pound medium size scallops

¼ cup cilantro

¾ cup soy sauce

¼ cup packed brown sugar

1 cup sauteed spinach

2 cups white rice, cooked



Instructions:

First cut the pineapple in half long ways. Use a knife and run it around the edge leaving enough of a perimeter for a bowl.

Cut the pineapple insides into three pieces across it, then in half.

Scoop out the pineapple and use a spoon to smooth out the bowl. Cut the pinapple chunks and save for later.

Sauteed the spinach in olive oil.

Cook the white rice.

Heat olive oil and place salmon in pan. Cook 4-6 minutes

Add in cilantro, soy, and brown sugar.

Stir and bring to a slight boil, once boiling turn to medium low heat.

In a separate pan cook scallops for 90 seconds on both sides

Toss in the the spinach and combine.

Place one scoop of rice mixture in the pineapple bowl and top with salmon and scallops.

