FIRST ALERT: Wet weather Friday and threat for severe storms on Monday

Tracking a large shield of rain moving east across west Alabama that will approach the I-65 corridor after 1 p.m. and be impacting the majority of central Alabama through the late afternoon hours. Steady rain exits most areas by 8 p.m. and then scattered showers and a few storms form overnight, especially west. This activity will be ongoing but exiting southeast early on Saturday morning. Severe weather is not expected.



Drier weather looks to take over the rest of St. Patrick’s Day! I expect temperatures in the 70s for the parade at 1:30 p.m.



A few showers and storms develop on Sunday morning and afternoon. Temperatures will start off in the 50s and warm to the 70s.



FIRST ALERT for strong to severe storms on Sunday night and into Monday morning and especially on Monday afternoon and evening. We have declared Monday a FIRST ALERT WEATHER DAY! New data suggests all modes of severe weather, including tornadoes on Monday afternoon and evening. We will continue to keep you updated on this threat and will be more specific as we get closer to Monday.



A cold front arrives by Tuesday and temperatures will be running below normal next week and frosty air returns by Thursday.



Tracking rain and future severe storm threats on WBRC FOX6 News at Noon.

Copyright 2018 WBRC. All rights reserved.