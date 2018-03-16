Boaz woman accused of drugging a 5-year-old

An Etowah County woman is charged with one count of aggravated child abuse.

The Etowah County Sheriff's Office says Margaret Ann Elchin, 41, of Boaz gave a 5-year-old a pill that caused him to be unconscious at times with slurred speech.

Faculty members noticed what was going on with the child after he was dropped off at school and called medical personnel.

The child was taken to a local hospital where he was treated.



Elchin was booked into the Etowah County Detention Center and later released on a $50,000 surety bond. As a condition of her bond, she is not allowed any unsupervised contact with any child under the age of 18.

