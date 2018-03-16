Etowah Co. man charged with second-degree rape of 14-year-old girl

John David Coggins is charged with second-degree rape of a 14-year-old girl. (Source: Etowah Co. Detention Center)

An Etowah County man is charged with raping a teenager.

John David Coggins, 24, of Gallant was arrested by the Etowah County Sheriff's office and charged with one count of second-degree rape.

Authorities say the rape involved a 14-year-old girl and happened at a home on Smith Chapel Road in Boaz.

The incident was reported by a family member.

Coggims is being held in the Etowah County Detention Center.

As a condition of the bond, Coggins is not allowed to have any contact with a minor under the age of 18 years old.

