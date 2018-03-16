Man charged with first-degree rape of a child

Juan Vazquez Cornelio is charged with first-degree rape. (Source:Tuscaloosa Co. Sheriff's Office)

Tuscaloosa authorities have charged a man with the rape of a child.

Investigators with the Tuscaloosa Violent Crimes Unit went to a home Thursday on Rice Mine Road in reference to a sexual assault of a 10-year-old, Capt. Gary Hood.

Investigators arrested 38-year-old Juan Vazquez Cornelio. He is charged with first-degree rape. Cornelio is an undocumented immigrant from Mexico

He is in the Tuscaloosa County Jail pending a $60,000 bond.

The child was taken to Children’s of Alabama for evaluation.

