Man charged with first-degree rape of a child

Tuscaloosa authorities have charged a man with the rape of a child.
Investigators with the Tuscaloosa Violent Crimes Unit went to a home Thursday on Rice Mine Road in reference to a sexual assault of a 10-year-old, Capt. Gary Hood.
Investigators arrested 38-year-old Juan Vazquez Cornelio. He is charged with first-degree rape. Cornelio is an undocumented immigrant from Mexico
He is in the Tuscaloosa County Jail pending a $60,000 bond.
The child was taken to Children’s of Alabama for evaluation.
