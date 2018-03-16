Officer-involved shooting under investigation in Marion Co.

An officer-involved shooting is under investigation in Marion Co. (Source: RAYCOM images)

Authorities are investigating an officer-involved shooting in Hamilton.

The shooting happened around 1:30 p.m. Thursday in the 200 block of Robin Road.

Officers with the Marion County Sheriff’s Office and the Hamilton Police Department attempted to serve an involuntary commitment order at the home when the person they were trying to find approached them while armed with a knife, according to a press release from the Alabama Law Enforcement Agency.

A brief altercation happened and one of the deputies discharged his firearm causing non-fatal injuries to the person, who was taken to the North Mississippi Medical Center-Hamilton by ambulance.

He was then airlifed to the North Mississippi Medical Center-Tupelo for more care.

The person's condition is not known at this time.

Copyright 2018 WBRC. All rights reserved.