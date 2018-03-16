Mickey's Weather Kid: Emma Kate - WBRC FOX6 News - Birmingham, AL

Mickey's Weather Kid: Emma Kate

Emma Kate was Mickey's Weather Kid this morning (Source: WBRC Video) Emma Kate was Mickey's Weather Kid this morning (Source: WBRC Video)

Meet Emma Kate! She was Mickey's Weather Kid this morning.

Emma Kate did a great job helping with the forecast! Besides the weather, she also plays the trumpet.

Congratulations Emma Kate on being Mickey's Weather Kid.

