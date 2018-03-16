Helena authorities investigating suspicious house fire - WBRC FOX6 News - Birmingham, AL

Helena authorities investigating suspicious house fire

Helena authorities are investigating a house fire that they are calling suspicious.

A couple was able to get out of the house when it caught fire in 8000 Rockhampton Circle around 7:45 p.m. Thursday night. 

We are working to gather more information about the investigation. 

