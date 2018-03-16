Mickey: Warmer air with a few showers and storms

Temps aren't quite as cold out there this morning. We have ranged in the 30s to 40s to 50s, with none below the freezing point.

Warmer air looks to be sticking around for a few days, with highs in the 70s forecast for the weekend..and lows in the 50s.

While we do have a chance of rain and storms in our weekend forecast, it's not a total wash.

Look for our best chance of rain initially to be tonight into Saturday morning.

I think the rain will be gone in time for the St. Patrick's Day parade in Southside Birmingham. And the rain should hold off until Sunday evening.

Maybe that will give you time to get out and work in the yard this weekend because that grass is starting to grow again.

Monday morning could bring some strong storms our way. I plan to be here watching the weather Monday morning on Good Day Alabama.

Cooler drier air should take us into the remainder of next week.