Fire destroys Fairfield apartments

A fire has destroyed a Fairfield apartment building.

Fairfield firefighters responded to a call just before 10 p.m. on the 300 block of 66th St. in Ensley, where they battled a fire at Mattie Gill Jackson housing community. The building's two units are a total loss.

There were no injuries, but the fire displaces two separate families totaling 10 people. The Red Cross is assisting the victims.

The cause of the fire is currently under investigation.

