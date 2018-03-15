Sexton scores 25 as Alabama defeats Virginia Tech 86-83 in NCAA Tournament

Alabama advances to the second round of the NCAA Tournament after defeating Virginia Tech (SOURCE: WSFA 12 SPORTS)

It's on the second round of the NCAA Tournament for Alabama. The No. 9 seed Crimson Tide (20-15) defeated the No. 8 seed Hokies of Virginia Tech (21-12) 86-83 Thursday night.

Freshman Collin Sexton bounced back after having a slow first half, only scoring 3 points on 1-of-4 shooting. Sexton finished with 25 points to lead all scorers. Freshman teammate John Petty scored 20 off the bench for Alabama, knocking down 6-of-8 three-pointers.

The Tide picked up their first NCAA Tournament win since 2006, and now advance on to face No. 1 seed Villanova Saturday.

Copyright 2018 WSFA 12 News. All rights reserved.