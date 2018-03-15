Birmingham Water Works addressing Hoover-area billing complaints

Birmingham Water Works held a town hall in Hoover to address homeowners fed up with high bills and billing problems.

"I do not understand how my bill has gotten that high and we didn't open a car wash,” resident Brenda Goodman said.

"I don't know what that is where I would go a year without a bill for $700 and all of a sudden it pops up a year later and you are demanding cash payment,” another resident said.

Some Hoover residents living or working in the Trace Crossings area giving Birmingham Water Works officials an earful Thursday at the Hoover Met. Many say their water bills are sky high with little explanation.

"Last month it was $65 and this month its over $300. I had a meter reader come out. I even had a plumber to come out to see if I had a leak. I had no leak,” Goodman said.

Residents also claim meter readers aren't doing their jobs.

"We don't want to actually even say that really what you're saying isn't true. But we do want to validate whatever information to make sure that we don't have employees who's not reading the routes. That’s what they get paid to do,” BWW Customer Support Manager Michael Parker told the crowd.

Birmingham Water Works officials also explaining to the crowd how meters work and about the billing process. BWW's customer service reps were also on hand with laptops to look at customer accounts.

"Anytime you provide a type of service it leaves room and possibility for dissatisfaction. It’s our job to satisfy customers. I'm so glad we had the opportunity to address those concerns,” Rick Jackson with BWW said.

BWW says the best way to log a complaint is through its website. Officials admit that site is not that user friendly. We're told the website is in the process of getting revamped to make that process a little easier.

You can report problems with your bill or other issues here.

Copyright 2018 WBRC. All Rights Reserved.