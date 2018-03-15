Environmental advocates want stronger coal ash protection regulations

The Alabama Department of Environment Management wants to hear from you regarding new coal ash disposable regulations they're considering.

The Black Warrior Riverkeeper and its supporters are encouraging people to sign a petition that pushes for stronger, effective regulations around coal ash and away from our rivers.

“Coal ash impoundments discharge millions of gallons of contaminated water back into the river every day. Then ultimately what happens is it ends up in the laps of local communities and rate payers and it's not fair,” said Nelson Brooke, Riverkeeper with Black Warrior Riverkeeper.

In the Protect Alabama from coal ash petition, holding power plants accountable for the financial burden of a coal ash spill or contamination of water cleanup is listed.

“If you're living close by, your well water can be contaminated with things like mercury, arsenic, these are commonly found in coal ash,” said John Wathen, the Hurricane Creek Keeper.

Environmental advocates would also like to have regular groundwater monitoring of coal ash pollution, and set compliance deadlines for cleanup, something they said has been watered down in ADEM's proposed regulation draft.

“The issue is large and it's grave it’s a very toxic waste source that needs to be dealt with properly,” said Nelson.

“Start making our voices heard make the voice of these rivers heard,” said Wathen.

ADEM will take all your opinions on the coal ash regulations program until March 21st before finalizing any rules.

Click here to learn more.

We’ve reached out to several ADEM spokespersons about some of the concerns mentioned but we’ve not heard back yet.

Copyright 2018 WBRC. All rights reserved.