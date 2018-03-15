FIRST ALERT Update: Strong scattered storms expected Monday

Warmer are temperatures are coming, but the trade off is some rainfall. Temperatures overnight will fall into the mid 40s with highs in the lower 70s tomorrow. The rain chances will be fairly low through the day with the best chances for showers developing west of I-65.

Weekend Forecast: The widespread rain will likely move into the area overnight into early Saturday. Most of the rainfall will clear the area by Saturday afternoon. Expect the return of sunshine with temperature in the lower 70s. The sky should be clear Saturday night with overnight lows in the 50s. Right now Sunday should be mainly dry with rain and storms developing again late Sunday night.

First Alert: We need to watch Monday closely. There is growing evidence we could see a few strong thunderstorms. The primary threat will be gusty winds and hail. Data does not suggest we'll see tornadoes with this setup. It appears most of the instability will be west of I-65. Thunderstorms will likely be weaker to the east. The storms could develop during the mid-morning and continue until the afternoon. Once the thunderstorms clear, we will see another good stretch of sunny weather. Highs will reach the mid-60s.

