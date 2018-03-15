Police: Two men shot, one killed, while trying to prevent father's suicide

One man is dead and another was injured after being shot while trying to stop the man they considered their father from attempting suicide.

Blount County Sheriff's Office Operations Commander Tim Kent says one of the men was shot in the hand and the other was shot in the chest when the gun went off around 7 p.m.in the 2400 block of Elvester Road in Hayden.

Both men, 21 and 23, were taken to UAB Hospital, where one died overnight.

Kent says that the men were not biological sons of the man who was trying to commit suicide and may have been adopted.

He was taken in for questioning.

Evidence will be presented to the district attorney's office and will go before a grand jury to determine if charges will be filed.

