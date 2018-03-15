Police: Man in custody after shooting men, including son - WBRC FOX6 News - Birmingham, AL

Police: Man in custody after shooting men, including son

Two people have been taken to UAB after being shot in Blount County.

Police say one victim has life-threatening injuries, while the other does not. The shooting took place in the 2400 block of Elvester Road in Hayden.

A suspect is in custody. Police say he is the father of one of the victims.

