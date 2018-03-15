Piedmont police make 2 unrelated arrests for terrorist threats

Piedmont police have made two unrelated arrests for terrorist threats this week.

On Monday, police were notified by a parents of a possible threat around 8:30 p.m. A 13-year-old male was arrested later that night and charged with making a terrorist threat. The male was transported to Coosa Valley Detention Center.

A second arrest was made Wednesday, when police were notified of a possible threat around 3 p.m. Michael Glenn McFry, 18, was arrested that night and charged with making a terrorist threat. McFry was sent to Calhoun County Jail and has a court date scheduled for next month.

Copyright 2018 WBRC. All rights reserved.