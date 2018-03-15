Death row inmate Michael Eggers executed by Alabama

Alabama death row inmate Michael Eggers has been executed.

The execution by lethal injection was carried out at 6:54 p.m. Eggers was pronounced dead at 7:29 p.m., the Department of Corrections said in a press release.

Eggers was sentenced to death for the 2000 capital murder of Bennie Francis Murray, 67, in Walker County. Eggers' final words, according to the Department of Corrections, were "no, ma'am," when the warden asked him if he had a final statement.

Eggers had two family members, a spiritual adviser and two friends witness the execution.

Gov. Kay Ivey released the following statement:

When an execution is approaching, I thoroughly consider all elements of the crime committed, the procedural history of the case and any mitigating and aggravating factors which are present. With every execution, my goal is to ensure that the law is followed and that justice is ultimately served for all parties involved, including the accused and the victim. Mr. Eggers was convicted of brutally beating and then murdering Mrs. Francis Murray, who was simply trying to help him. The facts are clear, and Mr. Eggers admits, that he went to great lengths to ensure Mrs. Murray’s death and then to hide the evidence of his crime. His case has been reviewed at every level of the judiciary and has consistently been upheld, including Mr. Eggers’ own personal request to have his sentence carried out. After having considered Mr. Eggers’ wanton crime and all the factors surrounding his case, I determined it was best to allow the laws of this state to be followed and for the execution to be completed.

Attorney General Steve Marshall released the following statement:

Michael Eggers showed no mercy towards his victim, his former employer, Bennie Francis Murray, who donated much of her personal time to helping him find a new job. On the night of her murder, Mrs. Murray gave Eggers a lift to pick up his car. Instead of showing her gratitude, Eggers rewarded her kindness by brutally beating and strangling her. He even returned to the scene of the crime to make sure she was dead. After 18 years of waiting, justice has finally been served tonight for the Murray family.

