Hanceville car wreck kills 2 women

Hanceville car wreck kills 2 women

By Brandon Miller, Digital Content Producer
CULLMAN COUNTY, AL (WBRC) -

A two-vehicle crash in Cullman County killed two women.

Natasha Nicole Byrd, 31, of Hanceville, and Michelle Denean Hicks, 45, of Hanceville, were both pronounced dead at the scene after collided head on.

The crash occurred this morning on Alabama Highway 91 four miles south of Holly Pond.

