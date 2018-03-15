Homewood baseball player sets new AHSAA record

Homewood baseball star and Ole Miss signee Josh Hall set a new AHSAA career stolen base record Wednesday night.

The senior swiped his 165th base against John Carroll to break the existing AHSAA record.

“I set this goal back when I was a sophomore,” Hall said.

Homewood head coach Lee Hall, Josh Hall’s father, celebrated with his son on the field after he broke the record.

“It’s a surreal moment for me, not only am I his coach, but I’m dad. To be out on the field and watch it live, and give him a hug, there’s a lot of emotions,” the first-year Homewood head coach said.

Josh Hall is less than 40 steals away from tying the National Federation of High Schools record of 210.

