Alabama working to address needs of women veterans

Military service often leaves lasting scars, both physically and mentally. For women, those injuries often exhibit differently than for the men they have served alongside. That’s why The Alabama Veterans Network helped host the first ever Women Veterans Health expo at Samford University Thursday.

“We have more women coming to the VA and they are coming with all the challenges that men come with like muscular skeletal injuries and chronic pain, but they are also coming with things that are unique to them and then of course they are coming from a women’s perspective so interpreting those issues are a little different,” said Dr. Kanini Rodney. She the Women’s Health Medical Director at Birmingham VA, and an organizer of the event.

The event is part of the way the Veterans Administration is working to make sure the unique needs of female veterans are met. Topics included re-integration, suicide prevention and stress management, but also violence against women, which includes military sexual trauma and intimate partner violence.

Exhibitors from more than a dozen organizations, including The Alabama Suicide Prevention and Resource coalition as well as the Department of Mental Health and local universities, were available to offer resources to veterans.

Women who have served were also on hand to take part in panel discussions and share their experience in hopes of helping others.

“Veterans are incorporated throughout and they are sharing their stories so it’s even more impactful because we have real voices and we have people who have been working with them,” said Dr. Rodney.

One of those veterans, was Sarah Casey. She just left the Army in December. She knows first hand how suicide effects soldiers.

“My 3rd day in command I actually lost a soldier to suicide. So being 23 years old as a LT and company commander that was a huge deal not just for the service member who lost his life but also addressing the family because that’s a young son that the mother and father will never get back,” says Casey.

She participated in one one of the panel discussions about suicide and stress management and said events like this are key in helping veterans cope.

“Volunteering here is really nice just to share my story to help other families and veterans that are going through suicide thinking of those triggers and events,” said Casey.

Casey also said connecting with other women veterans is helping her. “We have all these stories to share and I just think it’s nice, to have one hundred plus people here, to just share even a portion of their experience, so I think it makes a huge difference.”

This was the first women veterans health expo, but organizers plan to make it an annual event.

"Our hope that this won’t be the only one and that we will be able to move locations within our state and that we will have more of these to focus discussion on improving care for our veterans," says Dr. Rodney.

