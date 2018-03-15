Shoppers upset about Toys R Us closings

People were out shopping at Toys R Us looking for deals after hearing about stores closing. Some people we spoke with say their kids grow up coming to this store.

Shoppers are ready to fill their carts as Toys R Us prepares to empty their shelves for good.

Michele Jackson stopped to shop for Black Panther merchandise.

“These stores that we know to be part of our life and it going away all of them not just pieces but in its entire tea is really shocking,” she said.

Shoppers of all ages are upset. Jackson said she has a lot of memories here with her kids.

“We have grown children and Toys R Us was always a staple at Christmas and birthdays. This is where we would come to get our treats for them and it going away is kind of sad,” she said.

Hoover mayor Frank Brocato said the stores closing is a sad loss for the city and many others, but it’s a sign of the times we face.

“We have got to do something to address how the Internet affects us as a city because the way the taxes are distributed we know that it is taking quite a toll on our revenue,” he said.

The closings will not happen for at least another two months.

Another shopper we spoke with says he is not surprised that the store is closing because everything here was always $5 or $10 more expensive than other places, but he added he will miss having store with such a large selection of toys.

Copyright 2018 WBRC. All rights reserved.