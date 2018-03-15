Jeff West, husband of Kat West, indicted for wife's murder

Jeff West has formally been indicted for the murder of his wife, Kat West.

Kat, of Calera, was found dead in mid-January. It was ruled she died of blunt trauma. The indictment says she was struck with a glass bottle.

Jeff, 42, was arrested on February 22 and charged with murder. He remains in jail and maintains his innocence.

