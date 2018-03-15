WATCH LIVE: The First One Hundred with Mayor Woodfin

Join Mayor Randall Woodfin, and the Woodfin Transition Team, for the release of the team’s committee reports after his first 100 days in office.

Details from the Facebook event state, "After discussions with many residents during dozens of meetings over the last three months, the Mayor will join the team to talk about their findings and their recommendations for our great city."

The event takes place at the Alabama Theatre.

You can watch the event live here If you don't see the player above.

