WATCH LIVE: The First One Hundred with Mayor Woodfin

Join Mayor Randall Woodfin, and the Woodfin Transition Team, for the release of the team’s committee reports after his first 100 days in office.
Details from the Facebook event state, "After discussions with many residents during dozens of meetings over the last three months, the Mayor will join the team to talk about their findings and their recommendations for our great city."
The event takes place at the Alabama Theatre.
You can watch the event live here If you don't see the player above.
Copyright 2018 WBRC. All rights reserved.
Courtnee Austin, 39, stole a gold Honda Accord by force and fled the area after leaving the hospital.More >>
Courtnee Austin, 39, stole a gold Honda Accord by force and fled the area after leaving the hospital.More >>
The program works to educate and empower young girls through financial literacy, health, finances, entrepreneurship and scholarships.More >>
The program works to educate and empower young girls through financial literacy, health, finances, entrepreneurship and scholarships.More >>
Hagler, a 5-week-old girl, is believed to be in extreme danger. She was last seen in the 3100 block of Airport Blvd. in Mobile.More >>
Hagler, a 5-week-old girl, is believed to be in extreme danger. She was last seen in the 3100 block of Airport Blvd. in Mobile.More >>
Expect the thunderstorm potential to track a bit farther north of Father's Day.More >>
Expect the thunderstorm potential to track a bit farther north of Father's Day.More >>
“He was not a cub. He was not a baby bear by any stretch. Our concern, is there more and what happens if they walk up on this bear and there’s not a fence separating them,” said Riddle.More >>
“He was not a cub. He was not a baby bear by any stretch. Our concern, is there more and what happens if they walk up on this bear and there’s not a fence separating them,” said Riddle.More >>