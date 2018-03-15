Moundville mayor proposes full-time SRO for Hale Co. schools

Moundville Mayor Tony Lester will address the Hale County School Board tonight and ask board members for their approval and financial support to hire a full-time school resource.

"We look at these schools as our schools. They're in our community, our kids go there. A lot of the teachers are from our community," Lester explained to WBRC.

Lester said he wants the school board to help the city of Moundville pay that officer's salary.

Lester said the city of Moundville would be willing to put up $26,000, half that officer's salary, to pay for it.

"We offered to meet them halfway with the salaries, and we're willing to pay for tor any training, any equipment, anything like that that's needed," Lester explained.

That officer would be available to work in the three schools in Moundville.

"We understand and we recognize the trends happening around and it's important to us to make sure our kids and the teachers and faculty of schools are protected."

WBRC is still waiting to hear back from the Hale County School Superintendent for comment on Mayor Lester's proposal.

