Woman dies after exiting moving vehicle

Greene County Sheriff Joe Benison explained how deputies on patrol made a disturbing discovery just after 8:30 p.m. on Wednesday.

"They contacted me and said a female was laying in the roadway, appeared to be from some type of collision or incident with a vehicle she was traveling in," Benison told WBRC Thursday.

The woman, identified as 41-year-old Gypsey L-rae Ingram, of Cottondale, died.

Deputies found her on Highway 11 between the River's Edge Bingo Hall and I-20/59 exit in Knoxville.

Greene County Coroner Ron Smith said Ingram was traveling in a Ford F-250 truck that was pulling a trailer.

Investigators say Ingram got out of the vehicle for unknown reasons while it was moving and was ran over by the trailer.

"It's unfortunate this happened, especially it being the same vehicle," Benison said.

The driver gave deputies a statement, but has not been charged with a crime.

For now, Ingram's death is unclassified.

Her body was taken to the Department of Forensic Science for further examination.

