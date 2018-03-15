Karle's Korner: Alabama's White House trip - have fun, ignore the haters!

Give me a break! I see that a date has been set for the Crimson Tide football team to visit the White House, and a circulating petition that urges the players and coaches not to visit President Trump continues to garner signatures.

My take? Get over it, as come April 10th the Bama players and staff will have a great time touring the nation's capital and meeting the president.

The Alabama football team has visited the White House four times since 2010 and not every player on those championship teams was a fan of President Obama. They were honored to meet President Obama then and I'm sure they will be honored to meet President Trump next month.

I'm sure the Crimson Tide will have a great time, where they will be rightfully congratulated by our president. Being invited to the White House regardless of who lives in it is a huge honor, and you can bet that Coach Saban, his assistants and his players are very excited about their trip north. Whether it’s posing for pictures with President Obama or posing for pictures with President Trump, you can bet that all of those involved will look back on those pictures years from now with pride.

To all of the Crimson Tide players and coaches: Have a great time on your trip! Take plenty of pictures, shake lots of hands, and if Coach Saban has an extra seat on the team plane, have him give me a call, will ya?

