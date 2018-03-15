2 arrested for Bessemer homicide

Two people have been arrested for a shooting death in Bessemer.

Alexandria Joann Stephens, 23, of Tuscaloosa, and Parker Drake Herron, 18, of Cottondale, were arrested by Bessemer detectives for the shooting death of Daniel Laverne Beams, 41, of Tuscaloosa.

Stephens was charged with manslaughter, while both Stephens and Herron were both charged with first-degree theft of property.

Detectives believe that Beams, Stephens and Herron rode together in Beams' car to the Economy Inn on 9th Ave. SW on Monday. An argument ensued inside the car, which is believed to have led to Beams being shot by Stephens. Herron drove off with Beams' vehicle as Beams laid on the ground with the gunshot wound. Beams' vehicle was located in Tuscaloosa the following day. Detectives believe drugs were involved with the case.

Both are currently being held in Birmingham City Jail awaiting transfer to the Jefferson County Jail. Stephens' bond total is $60,000. Herron's bond is set for $30,000.

Copyright 2018 WBRC. All rights reserved.