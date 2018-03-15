Jill: Temperatures and rain chances climb

It’s a very mild and dry afternoon and temperatures are in the upper 60s to around 70 degrees. Sunshine will remain abundant and the winds from the southeast won’t be too gusty. Temperatures after sunset fall into the 50s and so you’ll need a light coat.

A few clouds roll in overnight and temperatures won’t be as cold by morning and will drop into the 40s.

On Friday, our next rain maker advances in our direction and causes clouds to increase from west to east during the day raises chances to 40% during the afternoon and evening hours to the west of I-65. Temperatures will be even warmer than today and top off in the lower to middle 70s.

Shower and storm coverage increases on Friday night into early Saturday morning. A strong storm can’t be ruled out across west Alabama but otherwise, the chance for strong storms doesn’t exist.

Rain chances wrap up quickly on Saturday morning and there is only a slight chance during the afternoon hours and through Sunday morning. If a storm were to form it could turn severe so this is something we will need to monitor. The temperature should be around 70 degrees for the St. Patrick’s Day Parade at 1:30 pm in Birmingham.

Sunday now looks mainly dry and the chance for rain and storms holding off mainly until the overnight hours.

Storms climb both Monday morning and afternoon and there is a chance that some could be strong or severe. It’s too early out to pinpoint this chance.

Drier and cooler weather takes over after that for next week.

