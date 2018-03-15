Shelby Co. Sheriff's helicopter makes emergency landing searching for missing kayaker

A Shelby County Sheriff's Department helicopter made an emergency landing while flying over Logan Martin Lake.

There were no injuries reported. The FAA and Alabama Power have been notified.

The emergency landing came when the helicopter came in contact with Alabama Power lines. It landed in a field near the Logan Martin Dam around 1:15 p.m.

Deputies were flying above Logan Martin Lake searching for a kayaker from Georgia that went missing last weekend.

