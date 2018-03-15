Train car derails in Tuscaloosa

A derailed train car in Tuscaloosa is being cleaned up by the Alabama Department of Transportation.
There were no injuries or hazardous materials spilled, Tuscaloosa Emergency Management confirmed.
The car left the track under 15th Street next to Queens City Blvd.
