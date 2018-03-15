Extra security discussed for JeffCo courthouse

Jefferson County is continuing to look at its security measures as gun violence continues to spread into various institutions here locally and across the country.

The county has a regular security committee that meets and looks at precautions. The county also has metal detectors manned by a security staff at courthouses. Cooper Green Mercy Health System also has a security detail.

The county's new security chief will be on the job next week and looking at security will be his top priority.

"One of the first things we are going to do is sit down with him and key players in our buildings to look a tour security to see what else we can do,” Jefferson County manager Tony Petelos said.

Stephens says the county is committed to spending what it has to be insure the safety of the courthouses and Cooper Green.

"We are very vigilant and watching what is going on. We want you to be safe when you transact business with Jefferson County," Stephens said.

Petelos said the new security chief will fill the void since the previous chief retired.

Copyright 2018 WBRC. All rights reserved.