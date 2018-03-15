JeffCo, others sue opioid drug companies

Jefferson County, along with Sheriff Mike Hale and three cities, are suing opioid drug companies.

The massive lawsuit names nearly 30 companies and individuals and is just short of 300 pages long. And there might be more added. County leaders say the opioid crisis is putting an undue burden on them to combat the deadly addiction.

"Arrests, cost of incarcerations, the personal cost to families to get loved ones to kick the habit addicted to opioids," Hale said.

The cities of Pleasant Grove, Hueytown and Mountain Brook are joining the lawsuit. Jefferson County Commission President Jimmie Stephens said he believes the legal action will help in the war against addictions.

"We want to limit the amount of opioids people can purchase. We want to have an alternative to where people won't get hooked on heroin and fentanyl," Stephens said.

Theo Lawson, the county attorney, said drug companies are making billions of dollars by over producing the drug.

"There is along going conspiracy with the drug manufacturers that have known their pain killers are addictive," Lawson said.

