Winston County sheriff, deputy chief serve breakfast for their c

Winston County sheriff, deputy chief serve breakfast for their community

By Sara Hampton, Digital Content Producer
Source: Winston County Sheriff's Office/Facebook Source: Winston County Sheriff's Office/Facebook
WINSTON COUNTY, AL (WBRC) -

Winston County's sheriff and deputy chief served breakfast for their community on Thursday morning.

The deputies were guest servers at Lynn Elementary School.

"We had fun this morning over at Lynn Elementary School with Evelyn Hicks and her lunchroom crew. Today was Breakfast with the Community and it was our pleasure to be guest servers. This group works hard to serve the kids every day. We appreciate your service and how you take extra good care of this great group of kiddos!" The sheriff's office posted on Facebook.

Thank you for all your hard work and volunteer work, officers!

