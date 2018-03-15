FOX primetime programming interrupted Wednesday night to re-air - WBRC FOX6 News - Birmingham, AL

FOX primetime programming interrupted Wednesday night to re-air Friday night

FOX has cleared for WBRC to re-run primetime programming that was interrupted on Wednesday night due to the UAB Highlands breaking news. The replay of primetime is scheduled as follows:

Friday, March 16, 2018

11:35 p.m. - The X-Files

12:35 a.m. - 9-1-1

Thank you to all our loyal viewers.

