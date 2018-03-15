Jill: Finally we get to enjoy some milder weather

Temperatures started off frosty, but are quickly warming up and heading for the middle and upper 60s. Sunshine will remain abundant and the winds from the southwest won’t be too gusty. few clouds roll in overnight and temperatures won’t be as cold and will fall into the 40s.

On Friday, our next rainmaker raises chances to 40 percent during the afternoon and evening hours to the west of I-65 and only slight to the east. Temperatures start off in the 40s and reach the lower 70s during the afternoon hours. Shower and storm coverage increases on Friday night into early Saturday morning.



We don’t expect severe weather. Greatest chance and 70 percent coverage sets up after midnight through dawn on Saturday. The weather looks mainly dry and mild the rest of Saturday. I only have a slight chance for a stray shower or storm. IF a storm were to form, it could turn severe, so this is something we will need to monitor.



The temperature should be around 70 degrees for the St. Patrick’s Day Parade at 1:30 p.m. in Birmingham.



Sunday now looks mainly dry and the chance for rain and storms holding off mainly until the overnight hours.



Storms are possible both Monday morning and afternoon and there is a chance that some could be strong or severe. It’s too early out to pinpoint this chance.



Drier and cooler weather takes over after that for next week.



