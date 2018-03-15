Congratulations to this week’s Rising Star, Brandon Taylor-Hill!
Brandon is a senior at Winterboro High School with a 3.8 GPA. He is involved in Senior Beta Club, the S.K.A.T.E. team and also plays trombone in the Winterboro Blue Knights Marching Band. He is a testament to overcoming adversity and strives to excel in all areas. He plans to study business administration at the University of Memphis.
To learn more about the WBRC FOX6 Rising Star program, sponsored by America's First Federal Credit Union, and how to nominate an outstanding student in your community, click here.
1720 Valley View Drive
Birmingham, AL 35209
(205) 322-6666
publicfile@wbrc.com
(205) 583-4343EEO Report Closed Captioning
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2018 Raycom Media. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.