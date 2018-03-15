The Latest: Man gets 30 years in shooting of ex-NFL player - WBRC FOX6 News - Birmingham, AL

The Latest: Man gets 30 years in shooting of ex-NFL player

GRETNA, La. (AP) - The Latest on the sentencing of Ronald Gasser, convicted of manslaughter in the 2016 road rage shooting death of former NFL running back Joe McKnight (all times local):

10:25 a.m.

The man convicted of manslaughter in the 2016 road rage shooting death of former NFL running back Joe McKnight has been sentenced to 30 years in prison.

A judge handed down the sentence Thursday for 56-year-old Ronald Gasser.

Defense lawyers argued that Gasser fired in self-defense when McKnight walked up to his car following a 5-mile confrontation that began on a bridge spanning the Mississippi River in New Orleans and ended with gunfire in neighboring Jefferson Parish.

McKnight was a high school football hero at Louisiana's John Curtis Christian School. He signed with the University of Southern California in 2006. In the NFL, he played three seasons for the New York Jets and one with the Kansas City Chiefs.

___

10:15 a.m.

The mother of slain former NFL player Joe McKnight has tearfully confronted her son's killer.

Jennifer McKnight testified about her loss Thursday during the sentencing hearing for 56-year-old Ronald Gasser.

She left the courtroom sobbing after angrily telling Gasser "You didn't have to do that."

Gasser was convicted in January and awaits sentencing on a manslaughter charge.

He killed the 28-year-old McKnight in December 2016 in what police described as a road rage shooting.

___

6 a.m.

The man convicted of manslaughter in the 2016 road-rage shooting death of former NFL running back Joe McKnight faces sentencing in Louisiana.

Fifty-six-year-old Ronald Gasser could get up to 40 years in prison when court convenes Thursday in suburban New Orleans.

Gasser was convicted Jan. 26.

Defense lawyers argued that Gasser fired in self-defense when McKnight walked up to his car following a 5-mile rolling confrontation that began on a bridge spanning the Mississippi River in New Orleans and ended with gunfire in neighboring Jefferson Parish.

McKnight was a high school football hero at Louisiana's John Curtis Christian School. He signed with the University of Southern California in 2006. In the NFL, he played three seasons for the New York Jets and one with the Kansas City Chiefs.

Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

  • NationalMore>>

  • 'We are safer': 1 lawmaker wins protection from another

    'We are safer': 1 lawmaker wins protection from another

    Thursday, March 15 2018 10:12 AM EDT2018-03-15 14:12:50 GMT
    Thursday, March 15 2018 1:56 PM EDT2018-03-15 17:56:20 GMT
    A Pennsylvania state lawmaker is set to square off in court against a fellow lawmaker who she says pulled a gun on her and threatened to kill her.More >>
    A Pennsylvania state lawmaker is set to square off in court against a fellow lawmaker who she says pulled a gun on her and threatened to kill her.More >>

  • Graphic video shown in trial of nightclub shooter's widow

    Graphic video shown in trial of nightclub shooter's widow

    Wednesday, March 14 2018 11:36 PM EDT2018-03-15 03:36:13 GMT
    Thursday, March 15 2018 1:56 PM EDT2018-03-15 17:56:10 GMT
    (Red Huber/Orlando Sentinel via AP). Susan Clary, spokesperson for Noor Salman's family, Ahmed Bedier, President, United Voices For America, 2nd from left, and the four members of Noor Salman's family, right, address the media Wednesday, March 14, 2018...(Red Huber/Orlando Sentinel via AP). Susan Clary, spokesperson for Noor Salman's family, Ahmed Bedier, President, United Voices For America, 2nd from left, and the four members of Noor Salman's family, right, address the media Wednesday, March 14, 2018...
    Jurors are hearing emotional testimony at the trial of the widow of a man who shot and killed 49 people at a Florida nightclub.More >>
    Jurors are hearing emotional testimony at the trial of the widow of a man who shot and killed 49 people at a Florida nightclub.More >>

  • Without Toys R Us, 30,000 jobs, a black hole for toy makers

    Without Toys R Us, 30,000 jobs, a black hole for toy makers

    Thursday, March 15 2018 3:32 AM EDT2018-03-15 07:32:31 GMT
    Thursday, March 15 2018 1:54 PM EDT2018-03-15 17:54:56 GMT
    (AP Photo/Julio Cortez, File). File- This Jan. 24, 2018, file photo shows a person walking near the entrance to a Toys R Us store, in Wayne, N.J. Toys R Us's management has told its employees that it will sell or close all of its U.S. stores. That's a...(AP Photo/Julio Cortez, File). File- This Jan. 24, 2018, file photo shows a person walking near the entrance to a Toys R Us store, in Wayne, N.J. Toys R Us's management has told its employees that it will sell or close all of its U.S. stores. That's a...

    The closing of the company's 740 U.S. stores over the coming months will finalize the downfall of the chain that succumbed to heavy debt and relentless trends that undercut its business, from online shopping to mobile games.

    More >>

    The closing of the company's 740 U.S. stores over the coming months will finalize the downfall of the chain that succumbed to heavy debt and relentless trends that undercut its business, from online shopping to mobile games.

    More >>
    •   
Powered by Frankly