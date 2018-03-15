Man's death under investigation in Blount Co. - WBRC FOX6 News - Birmingham, AL

Man's death under investigation in Blount Co.

By Julie Rockett, Digital Content Producer
The Blount Co. Sheriff's Office is investigating the death of a 28-year-old man. (Source: RAYCOM images) The Blount Co. Sheriff's Office is investigating the death of a 28-year-old man. (Source: RAYCOM images)
BLOUNTSVILLE, AL (WBRC) -

The Blount Co. Sheriff's Office is investigating a death.

Blount County Sheriff's Office Operations Commander Tim Kent tells WBRC a 28-year-old man was shot and killed on Adams Road 
in Blountsville Wednesday night.

Authorities are not releasing the victim's name and no one is in custody.

We will update this story when more information becomes available.

