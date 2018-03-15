Authorities ID victims, suspect in UAB Highlands Hospital shooting

Birmingham Police have released the names of both victims and the suspect from Wednesday's shooting at UAB Highlands Hospital.

Nancy Swift, 63, was a nursing supervisor. She was shot and killed. The other shooting victim, Tim Isley, is in the hospital with gunshot wounds.

The alleged shooter is 31-year-old Trevis Deron Coleman. He was pronounced dead at the scene.

The shooting took place in an office space.

Both Swift and the shooter were employees of UAB. Isley is a contract employee from Steris and was working inside of the hospital at the time of the shooting.

Metal detectors were in use at the time of the shooting, according to UAB Senior Vice President Anthony Patterson.

Police confirm the man shot Swift and Isley on the second floor of the hospital in Birmingham just before 7 p.m. Wednesday. Afterward, the shooter turned the gun on himself.

Patterson says that more information about the shooting will be released in the coming days.

Copyright 2018 WBRC. All rights reserved.