Grilled salmon with honey butter sauce & Sauteed Mushrooms stuff - WBRC FOX6 News - Birmingham, AL

Grilled salmon with honey butter sauce & Sauteed Mushrooms stuffed with spinach

Grilled salmon with honey butter sauce & Sauteed Mushrooms stuffed with spinach (Source: WBRC Video) Grilled salmon with honey butter sauce & Sauteed Mushrooms stuffed with spinach (Source: WBRC Video)

Ingredients:

4 Salmon fillets (6 oz)
4 tbsp Worcestershire sauce
1/4 cup Fajita seasoning 
2 oz Olive oil 
4 oz Honey
1/4 cup Butter
zest of 2 lemons
Lemon juice from lemons

Season salmon with Worcestershire sauce and fajita seasoning. Set aside for 20 mins.

In a small bowl add Honey, butter, lemon zest and lemon juice.
Add olive oil in non stick skillet. Add salmon cooking on both side about 5-7 mins (depends on the thickness of your salmon).
After cover with Honey butter sauce.

Sautéed Mushrooms stuffed with spinach 

8 oz Portobello mushrooms 
Butter garlic 
1/4 cup Sweet onion (chopped)
9 oz bag fresh Spinach 
1/4 tsp salt
1/4 tsp pepper
1/4 cup Parmesan cheese
Worcestershire sauce 
Smoked Gouda cheese (optional)

Heat oil over medium heat 
Add mushrooms and onion sauté until tender. Add salt, pepper, Worcestershire sauce. Add spinach and sprinkle with Parmesan cheese  

Copyright 2018 WBRC. All rights reserved.

Powered by Frankly