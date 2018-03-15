Grilled salmon with honey butter sauce & Sauteed Mushrooms stuffed with spinach

Ingredients:
4 Salmon fillets (6 oz)
4 tbsp Worcestershire sauce
1/4 cup Fajita seasoning
2 oz Olive oil
4 oz Honey
1/4 cup Butter
zest of 2 lemons
Lemon juice from lemons
Season salmon with Worcestershire sauce and fajita seasoning. Set aside for 20 mins.
In a small bowl add Honey, butter, lemon zest and lemon juice.
Add olive oil in non stick skillet. Add salmon cooking on both side about 5-7 mins (depends on the thickness of your salmon).
After cover with Honey butter sauce.
Sautéed Mushrooms stuffed with spinach
8 oz Portobello mushrooms
Butter garlic
1/4 cup Sweet onion (chopped)
9 oz bag fresh Spinach
1/4 tsp salt
1/4 tsp pepper
1/4 cup Parmesan cheese
Worcestershire sauce
Smoked Gouda cheese (optional)
Heat oil over medium heat
Add mushrooms and onion sauté until tender. Add salt, pepper, Worcestershire sauce. Add spinach and sprinkle with Parmesan cheese
