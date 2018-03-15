Mickey: A beautiful day

After another frigid morning, we are expecting a big change in our weather for this afternoon.

Winds are expected to develop out of the southwest at 5-10 today, along with lots and lots of sunshine and that should help to bump our temps into the upper 60s, so enjoy!

Friday is forecast to be even warmer with highs in the 70s. We should see sunshine for much of the morning, with increasing clouds Friday afternoon.

Our exclusive WBRC FIRST ALERT model data shows rain moving in Friday afternoon and evening and into the morning hours of Saturday.

We might see the showers taper off just in time for the St. Patrick's Day Parade in Downtown Birmingham, but you might want to take a rain jacket just to play it safe.

That previously mentioned model data is showing dry weather for Saturday afternoon through much of the day Sunday.

Sunday evening into Monday morning brings rain and a FIRST ALERT heads up on a chance of stormy weather for Monday morning.

Sunshine returns to the forecast by Tuesday afternoon into Wednesday of next week.

