All UAB Highlands Hospital surgeries for Thursday canceled

On Wednesday night, UAB tweeted out that all UAB Highlands Hospital surgeries scheduled for Thursday are cancelled. They add that all other hospital operations will operate under regular business hours.

Just before 7 pm, police say a man shot two people on the second floor of the UAB Highlands hospital in Birmingham. Afterward, the shooter turned the gun on himself.

The gunman and one of the victims are now dead. The other victim is listed in stable condition.

None of the names, for the victims or gunman, have been released at this time.

