How to keep your pets safe on a plane

Pet owners and local veterinarians are all mortified that a dog was left in an overhead bin on a United Airlines flight for at least 3 hours before dying.

“I wouldn't put my nephew in an overhead bin, so why would you put your dog up there? This dog might have severe anxiety problems, oxygen problems,” said veterinarian Riggs Wagenheim.

“I don't anybody gets on a plane with their pet and thinks, 'Oh, you know how likely is it my pet is not going to make it,'” said dog owner Austin Reed.

So how can you keep your pets safe on a plane?

Wagenheim explained the first thing you should do.

“See the veterinarian before you travel because they need to make an assessment of is this pet safe enough for travel in general. There are people who have blood pressure problems that shouldn't travel same with pets,” said Riggs.

After you do that, Wagenheim said it would be helpful to make sure your pet is crate trained and has had enough water to drink before getting on a flight.

Pet Owners like Reed said while we work to do our part to keep our pets safe on a flight, airlines should too.

“I've never heard of an animal being put in an overhead bin. I think that needs to be proper trainer as to pets on a plane. They need to be aware of what in a plane don't have oxygen supply to it what do. If they do that they should be able to prevent 99 percent of these accidents,” said Reed.

United Airlines responded to that tragic death of a puppy on one of its planes from Houston to New York on Monday.

The airline said the dog was in a crate inside the bag, and that the bag was sticking out into the aisle when a flight attendant told the passenger it would have to be moved.

The airline said the flight attendant did not hear or understand the woman when she told them there was a dog inside.

Starting in April, the airline will issue brightly colored bag tags for in cabin pet carriers

A third of animal deaths on planes happened on United Airlines flights in 2016, according to the Department of Transportation.

Copyright 2018 WBRC. All rights reserved.